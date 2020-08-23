A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

The Situation in California Is Not Good

laurennicholeevans
Lauren Evans
Filed to:California
Californiacalifornia wildfires
3
1
Illustration for article titled The Situation in California Is Not Good
Image: Getty

Tens of thousands of Californians are being forced to evacuate their homes as wildfires eat the northern part of the state alive. If that wasn’t enough, some people are now looting the abandoned houses. We live in hell!

Advertisement

In one particularly unfortunate instance, someone burglarized the car of a firefighter out battling the blaze, stealing his wallet and draining his bank account, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart told reporters.

“To me, it’s just mind-boggling that somebody would have the audacity to do something like that,” he said.

Advertisement

At least 13 people have been arrested on suspicion of “looting or planning to loot” within Santa Cruz County.

One evacuee named David Brewster told SF Gate that the threat of being burglarized is concerning, because “literally, everything we own is there.” He added that he feels really sad that there are people “in a low enough place that they would prey on others in this way.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Slim Fit Polo Shirt

As of Sunday the fires had charred more than one million acres and killed six people. They ignited following thousands of entirely unseasonable lightning strikes last week, with more lightning expected this week. The smoke, which has spread thick and heavy throughout the region, has created some of the worst air quality on the planet.

Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Melania's New White House Rose Garden Is Fittingly Joyless and Empty

Catching Up with Claudia Conway, Whose Teen Rebellion Is Trolling Her Mom

No One Hates the RNC's Lineup More Than Kellyanne Conway's Daughter

Saturday Night Social: Jojo Siwa and James Charles Are Gendering So Hard Right Now

DISCUSSION

415s30 W123TSXWaggoIIIIIIo (ง •̀_•́)づ)˚з°)

Yeah we are not having fun, I work on shows and our union can’t go back to work anytime soon. The smoke by me is bad, fires in every direction really, do we have to go through this every year? Oh wait there is a pandemic going on, almost forgot about that little problem! And Drumpf is still president, not sure what is worse. After last year I got some stuff but I think I will have to look into some more items if we have to do this every year.