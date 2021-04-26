The Semi-Confirmed Cast of the Real Housewives 'All-Stars' Season Is a Nightmare Mix of Personalities

Image : Yuchen Liao ( Getty Images )

Bravo’s long-rumored “all-stars ” vacation season of The Real Housewives franchise is coming to a head, after rumors of the spin-off exploded in March when former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson revealed she’d been ousted from the project. Good riddance, and good luck to the rest of them!



According to a new report in People, the semi-confirmed cast includes Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer. Not represented in the lineup are stars from The Real Housewives of Dallas, The Real Housewives of Potomac, or the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Coincidentally, a good chunk of those are currently filming at the moment, while also being among the newest spin-offs in Bravo’s The Real Housewives lineup.



Already, the women allegedly included in the project have posted pictures of themselves boarding private jets to paradise:



For what it’s worth, Richards also seems to be on vacation:

Screenshot : Instagram

Speaking of Ramona... is this a sneak peek of the house these ladies will be staying at? Seems a bit plain to me:

Regardless, with new seasons of both RHONY and RHOBH ready to premiere at any moment, I wonder how long their island sabbatical will last. Not long enough to conflict with reunion filming schedules, I’m sure, but production does generally continue up through the first few weeks of the ladies being back on- air.



Mostly, though, I just wonder how long Teresa Giudice and Ramona Singer can stay locked in a house together before everyone devolves into Lord of the Flies-type behavior.



