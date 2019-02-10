The Royal Baby Is Officially a Ginger

Royal baby Archie does not have very much hair to speak of, because he is a baby. What little hair he does have, though, is reportedly red. As a fellow person with red(ish) hair, I must implore the royals: please buy the baby lots of sunscreen!

Indeed, though proud father (and fellow redhead) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent the last few months dropping hints about Archie’s hair color, the couple confirmed on Tuesday that the baby is, in fact, a ginger.

Per People:

During Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s outing on Tuesday to the annual WellChild Awards that honor sick children and their caregivers, talk quickly turned to the royal couple’s own baby boy. Meghan shared that she recently took 5-month-old Archie to his first playgroup, which “he loved.” The royal parents also confirmed that their baby boy has inherited his father’s most recognizable feature: red hair! “You can see it in his eyebrows,” they said.

There’s a second confirmation!

“He’s a happy baby,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “He has lovely, puffy little legs and tufts of reddish hair. He’s really adorable.”

Now, the majority of my exposure to British culture comes from Fleabag, the Harry Potter series, Bridget Jones’ Diary, and the Great British Bake Off, but if I recall correctly, ginger-ism is deeply frowned upon across the pond. I’m not sure why that’s the deal, and hopefully baby Archie won’t have to suffer any “Gingers have no souls!” taunts when he’s finally old enough to attend royal baby school.

But, again, as someone with hints of both ginger and soul, I am deeply pro-redheaded babies—provided, I reiterate, that they are SLATHERED in SPF75 for as long as they live. [People]

Everybody is making out in NYC this week! First, we had David Harbour and Lily Allen horrifying everyone on my Twitter timeline. Now, we have Jennifer Lawrence and fiancé Cooke Maroney, whom Page Six spotted sucking face on Monday:

Say what you will about Hot Girl Summer: fall is New York’s true season for Love, probably because there’s much less subway sweat. [Page Six]