The Rock's Legacy Is...Tequila?

As we all do, I support Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson on wherever life’s journey takes him. If he wants to open a farmhouse for retired show ponies, that’s great. If he wants to continue to star in Fast & Furious spinoffs until he’s an octogenarian driving cars across the red dust of Mars, I’m behind him. If his current preoccupation is starting a tequila business he can someday pass down to his grandkids, well, that’s what’s happening.



“I looked at this as an opportunity to create a tequila experience that brings people together in good times, not-so-good times and everything in between,” he told People of his tequila brand, Teremana, which launched in March.

While it seems like everyone in Hollywood has gotten into tequila lately (George Clooney, Ryan Reynolds, okay that’s it), the Rock says they’re not responsible for his decision to “explore his passion.”

“Teremana is a legacy brand for me,” adds Johnson. “I’m going to work extremely hard to not only deliver legacy to our consumers but also I want to pass on this legacy to my children,” adds Johnson, who is father to daughters Simone, 19, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2.

No matter how good his tequila, Johnson’s legacy in my eyes will always be when he flexes off a plaster cast after saying “Daddy’s gotta go to work” in Furious 7. But he can try! [People]

This is the face of Princess Beatrice at the precise moment when she realizes that her photo is about to be splashed in all the tabloids after she and Princess Eugenie made the unwise decision to go clubbing as coronavirus cases are spiking.

Sorry girl, but that umbrella is not going to protect you. [Daily Mail]