Image: Getty

Big Little Lies is coming back for a second season, now complete with Meryl Streep. But the real star of the show, one viewers don’t get to see, might be a bag of candy.

In a profile of Nicole Kidman for Vanity Fair, Reese Witherspoon reveals that Kidman carries a very specific accessory on set:

Witherspoon says they all love to tease Kidman about the little “snack bag” she carries around. “It’s very idiosyncratic snacks. We always make fun of her ‘old lady’ hard candies”—always butterscotch and peppermint.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be thinking about the image of Kidman gently pulling out a bag of Werthers Originals on set and quietly offering them to Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz in between takes of stressful arguments. I hope she keeps them where all “old lady candies” should be kept for peak authenticity: at the bottom of her purse, slightly melted and lightly covered in lint.