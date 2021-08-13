We’re seeing a different side of Wendy Osefo this season on Real Housewives of Potomac. She has a budding friendship with Karen and soon-to-be launched candle line, but cast members claim her recently-acquired breasts, Happy and Ness, have her acting brand new. In this exclusive preview for E pisode 6, Wendy’s glow-up becomes a source of contention during dinner on the cast trip to Williamsburg.

The conversation, led by the green-eyed bandits, kicks off with Gizelle declaring that Wendy is no longer the person she first met. “It is way different from professor Wendy, substance Wendy,” says Gizelle. Somehow the conversation drifts to Michelle Obama, Oprah, and whether or not we would ever see these women of substance with their “boobies out”—though if there were ever a time to leave Michelle out of an argument, I can’t think of a better one than here . Robyn also wonders whether or not Wendy’s “new body” has made her more confident or changed her personality.



Honestly, this all could be Gizelle stirring the pot with her strong arm, to segue into those Eddie cheating rumors. Though I find it interesting that last year Wendy had too much substance for reality TV, and this year we are questioning whether or not she is too “loose”—Robyn’s words, not mine.



The recent arrival of Happy and Ness have not resulted in a sudden drop in Wendy’s IQ, so I’m sure I will find this conversation on substance intriguing. Going into Sunday’s episode, we should also remember that Wendy is a working mother of three and filming for her first season began when her daughter was only six weeks old, so any feedback Wendy receives about her postpartum choices need to be paid dust. Nursing can make your breasts feel like two -week old bananas, so the least cast members can do is give her a little space to feel herself.

However, it can’t be ignored that there is an element of this group that allows certain women to tell others what and who they’re allowed to be, but that’s a discussion for another blog, y’all.