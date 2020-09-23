The RBG Memorial Masks Are Here

Image : Getty

Hundreds of mourners—both prominent politicians and everyday fans—gathered outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death unfortunately has massive implications beyond the loss of an icon.



Ginsburg enjoyed the sort of lionization few are granted in life, with as much merchandise bearing her image as any pop culture figure in history. Attendees wasted no time creating customized masks, some featuring the late j ustice’s face; others, the lace collar for which she was known.

Image : Getty

Many of those who showed up traveled a long way to pay their respects, and each had their own reasons for making the trip.

“We’re here for the history we wanted to witness,” Curry Tallman, a compliance officer at an investment bank, told the New York Times. “I’ve had an almost 30-year career in Wall Street, and I don’t think I would have had six months without her; I would never have gotten my foot in the door.”

Image : Getty

Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court for two days before she lies in state, becoming the first woman to be granted that honor. Donald Trump is expected to visit on Thursday, though of course the best way for him to “pay his respects” would be to grant her literal dying wish to wait until after the election to replace her.

Republican Senator Susan Collins, one of only two members of her party to say she would not support installing a new justice before November, was among those at the courthouse on Wednesday.

“Although I obviously didn’t agree with all of her decisions, I admired her principled approach to every issue,” she said. “ This loss is personal as well as professional.”

Image : Getty

Personally, I am crushed that Ginsburg is gone. But I’m also a little envious that she doesn’t have to witness what comes next.

