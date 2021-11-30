We are dragging our wrecked bodies towards the end of 2021 (or as I like to call it 2020: The Sequel) and everyone is getting a bit reflective, including Queen Elizabeth II. An upcoming documentary on the UK’s Channel 5 about the Queen’s “annus horribilis” which is Latin for “horrible year, is highlighting all of the low points in Her Majesty’s no good very bad year. Her husband died, her grandson talked to Oprah, Andrew continued to be Andrew, there were three Diana-related art projects to endure, and most recently the island of Barbados became a republic and removed the Queen as its head of state. What a fuckin’ year!
But it isn’t all bad news, especially if your name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty. On the same day that the British monarchy was asked to take a bow and make its exit from Barbados, Rihanna was honored as a national hero of the island by its new president. As one sun sets a brighter, greater sun rises; real circle of life type shit. [Daily Mirror]
- Dr. Oz is running for a US Senate seat in the state of Pennsylvania. I hate to say it but I blame Oprah for this one. [TMZ]
- Enes Kanter is now a US citizen. Welcome to the dark side pal! [TMZ]
- Perhaps it’s time for Hannah Brown to watch He’s Just Not That Into You. [YouTube]
- Love dies quietly. Common and Tiffany Haddish have broken up after a year of dating. [People]
- Ari Lennox was detained at an Amsterdam airport after she claims she responded to a woman who was racially profiling her. [Reuters]
- Harry Styles is getting into the NFT game. [Teen Vogue]
- The family members of a young boy who was killed at Astroworld have declined Travis Scott’s offer to pay for the funeral. [Vulture]
