We are dragging our wrecked bodies towards the end of 2021 ( or as I like to call it 2020: T he S equel) and everyone is getting a bit reflective, including Queen Elizabeth II. An upcoming documentary on the UK’s Channel 5 about the Queen’s “annus horribilis” which is Latin for “ horrible year, is highlighting all of the low points in H er M ajesty’s no good very bad year. Her husband died, her grandson talked to Oprah, Andrew continued to be Andrew, there were three Diana-related art projects to endure, and most recently the island of Barbados became a republic and removed the Queen as its head of state. What a fuckin’ year!



Advertisement

But it isn’t all bad news, especially if your name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty. On the same day that the British monarchy was asked to take a bow and make its exit from Barbados, Rihanna was honored as a national hero of the island by its new president. As one sun sets a brighter, greater sun rises; real circle of life type shit. [Daily Mirror]