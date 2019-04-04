Image: Getty

Here’s some extremely petty royal drama for you: The Queen has reportedly banned Meghan Markle from borrowing some of the jewelry from the Royal Collection. According to The Sun’s Dan Wootton, who apparently has a well-placed source,



“Aspects of Meghan’s behaviour, including before the Royal Wedding, caused resentment with forces within Buckingham Palace. “To be perfectly honest, the Queen herself was not impressed with some of Meghan’s demands, especially as a new member of the family. “As a result, Buckingham Palace has decided that not all items from the Queen’s royal collection will be opened up to Meghan. “As part of that situation, the Queen informed Prince William that the items from the Royal Collection worn by Princess Diana would not immediately be made available to Meghan.” The senior source added: “The Queen likes Meghan personally but this is about the hierarchy.

The Queen is 92 years old, but she still runs shit. Personally, I need more information before I can decide whether this throw-down is laudable or not: Previous reports have said that “The message from the Queen was very much Meghan needed to think about how she speaks to staff members and be careful to follow family protocols.” Meghan has reportedly asked quite a bit from her staff, sending them messages at all hours and famously complaining about the smell at St. George’s Chapel ahead of her wedding.

On the other hand, Celebitchy put it like this: “The emphasis, over and over again, that Meghan is not as ‘good’ as Kate, that Meghan is too American, too Hollywood, too… black.’”

[The Sun]

MacKenzie Bezos is happy to done with Jeff, and it probably doesn’t hurt that she’s walking away with $36 billion.



Advertisement

The two were married in 1993, long before Bezos became the World’s Richest Man. Now, she gets to live out the rest of her days exactly as she wants. The world is your oyster, MacKenzie. Buy an island and fill it with rescue dogs.