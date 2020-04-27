The Pentagon Has Released the Alien Videos

Image : Department of Defense

The most exciting news of 2017 was the New York Times story about the Department of Defense’s $22 million Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, the purpose of which was to study unidentified flying objects. And the most exciting thing about that story was the crisp video of a bona fide UFO spooking the shit out of a Navy pilots.



For any naysayers out there insisting the footage was fake, the Department of Defense on Monday released three declassified videos, saying that after a thorough review, it determined they “do not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena.”



“DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as “unidentified.”

The first of the videos was taken in November 2004, and the other two were taken in January of 2015. The latter two were published by the Times in May 2019, and were accompanied with interviews from the pilots who witnessed the objects. If you haven’t seen them, you gotta. They’re insane!

Personally, I’m ready for aliens to make landfall on our lovely planet that we’re doing our best to ravage. It’s not like things can possibly get any weirder at this point, right?