The thing about the horrors of seventh grade is that eventually summer starts and the year is over. But what if middle school... never ended?

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, the freakishly funny creators of Pen15, which happens to be the only show I ever talk about anymore, haven’t started writing episodes for the second season. But when they do, the girls will still be in seventh grade. The news comes from WWD:

While they haven’t started writing the new episodes yet, Erskine shares that the series, in which she and Konkle play convincing middle schoolers, will continue right where they left off at the end of season one, but move into darker and more mature content — while staying in seventh grade forever.

This choice is particularly apt because middle school does feel like an inescapable hell, regardless of the actual progression of time. (In the pilot, Maya and Anna console each other after a horrible first day at school by saying they only have to do seventh grade for a year).

This is also great news for me, a fan who was momentarily worried that that in Season 2, the series would fast-forward to the eighth grade, or high school and lose all of the specificity and nuance that made the first season so good. That said, more Jim Carrey impersonations and gross, complicated makeouts in Season 2, please.