The Only Person Who Still Loves Low-Rise Jeans Is Olivia Wilde

Image : AP

Low-rise jeans plagued many a millennial teen with visible buttcrack, shredded pant hems, and the fruitless quest for “Slave 4 U” abs in the 2000s, but actor and director Olivia Wilde still can’t get enough of them! My American Eagle shopping bag from 2005 can relate.

In an InStyle interview with Beanie Feldstein—the star of Wilde’s directorial debut, Booksmart—Wilde opened up about her decision to forgo college for acting, her pivot to directing, and the transformation of her personal style. Wilde apparently loves a strong shoulder, a killer sneaker, and a pair of low-rise jeans.

From InStyle:

Beanie Feldstein: I have to say the most surprising thing I’ve learned about you is that you love a low-rise jean. It’s something that I don’t quite understand because I want the top of my jeans to touch my bra strap. Olivia Wilde: I’m still pretending to be a teenager from the early aughts. My most comfortable state is when I’m wearing low-rise jeans, sneakers, and a sweatshirt. In that, I am unstoppable. And if I’m in a high-waist jean, I can’t let my gut expand. When I see pictures of people like Paul Feig directing in full-on outfits, I’m like, “How?”

I suppose the key difference between me and Wilde (there are only a few) is that while she likes her “gut” to hang free, I like mine to be trapped away in a cotton fortress. So I’m with Beanie on this one: If the waistband of my jeans can’t double as underwire, I want nothing to do with them. Cover my belly button or else!

But all trends recycle, and while fashion experts have been sounding the alarm of low-rise’s return for years now, it has yet to fully make a comeback for anyone beyond y2k- obsessed Instagram cool kids. But Wilde’s ode to low-rise acts as a helpful reminder that this shit will probably make its way back onto store shelves sooner rather than later. Get your asscracks ready, lads.