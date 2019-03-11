Image: Getty

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio claims he didn’t know that “I Believe I Can Fly” was a song by accused child rapist R. Kelly. If he had, he insists he wouldn’t have flapped his arms to it along with other parishioners at a South Carolina church over the weekend.



According to the New York Post,

“I didn’t know it was his song. I just didn’t know it was his song. I know the song, but I didn’t know it was him. Period,” de Blasio said. Asked if he now had second thoughts, de Blasio said, “I guess.” You act differently if you know but I just didn’t know,” he said during an unrelated news conference in Brooklyn. “And I know you guys have a job to do, but I hope if you were in the same situation you would accept if you don’t know someone’s song you can’t pass judgment in the moment.”

Despite having two cool adult children, de Blasio himself remains preternaturally uncool, so I believe he may be telling the truth about not knowing the song’s provenance. But de Blasio was in South Carolina in preparation for what will likely be a 2020 presidential run. In an already brimming primary race, do you really want to vote for a guy so out of touch with the news that he’ll blithely flap along to just anything? Think about it.

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter, Luna, got a hamster named Peanut Butter. John’s apparently not super into her but he’ll come around. Who could dislike Peanut Butter?



Hamster Twitter promptly pointed out that this is a reaction to “extreme stress,” and also slammed Teigen for the size of Peanut Butter’s cage.

First of all, of course she’s stressed! She knows she’s been transplanted to the home of two very famous celebrities, one of whom doesn’t really want her around! (Yet.) And second, you can’t even see the full cage, how the hell do you know how big it is? This is probably just one small barbican of an entire hamster castle. Do you really think Teigen is going to be like “Oh, I have a massive home and a combined income of a bajillion dollars, but I’m going to stuff poor Peanut Butter in a cage the size of a pencil box because I am evil?

Slow your roll, Hamster Twitter. Get your facts first.