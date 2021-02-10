The Mandalorian Is an Ally

Screenshot : https://www.instagram.com/p/CLEnEL_jUL_/

Pedro Pascal—a.k.a. The Mandalorian, a.k.a. the one who got his head squished on Game of Thrones, a.k.a. was he even the villain in Wonder Woman or was he the victim—is celebrating the coming out of his sister, Lux Pascal, as trans. Lux graced the cover of Spanish language magazine Ya and spoke on the support she’s received from her family, particularly her famous brother. An Instagram post from the magazine quotes Lux’s interview: “[Pedro] has been an important part of this. He’s also an artist and has acted as a guide. He was among the first people to give me the things that started shaping my identity.”

Lux, who has appeared in several Chilean films and TV shows, is now studying acting at Julliard in New York. According to Lux, her entire family was incredibly supportive of her decision to transition, telling Ya, “For everyone in my family my transition has been something very natural. Almost something they were waiting to happen.” Pedro shared his sister’s gorgeous magazine cover on his Instagram account, captioning it with, “my sister, my heart, our Lux.” This is the way (to support trans family members).