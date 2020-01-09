The Lizzie McGuire Reboot is in Peril

Photo : Jesse Grant / Stringer

In a development that has the potential to break the hearts of millenials across the country, the much-anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot has hit a snag. Variety reported that Terri Minsky, the creator of the original show, has stepped down from her role as showrunner of the reboot. Guess things behind the scenes aren’t as picture perfect as they seemed.



In a statement from a Disney spokesperson,

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to ‘Lizzie McGuire’ and high expectations for a new series.

After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”﻿



Two episodes???? I just finally set up a Disney+ account (primarily because my only plans for this weekend are to watch Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit on repeat), and as a paying customer, I would like to call this what it is: bullshit.

Production for the show has been put on hiatus as Disney looks for a new showrunner, which means we’ll have to wait even longer to see Lizzie clumsily navigate adult life while inevitably sporting a range of questionable hairstyles (I’m personally hoping for an undercut—with bangs, of course). Meanwhile, Hilary Duff is off enjoying her honeymoon in Mozambique .

Sorry kids, it seems like the cute little “Hi, it’s me” Disney+ snuck into a recent sizzle reel (around 0:45) might be the only peek of grown-up Lizzie that we’ll get for a while. [Variety]

Jillian Michaels, a woman whose entire claim to fame comes from yelling at people on The Biggest Loser—a show that spent 17 seasons shaming fat people into extreme weight loss and framing it as “healthy”—is back to say more shitty stuff.

In an interview on Buzzfeed’s AM2DM, Michaels talked about Lizzo (literally, why?) saying:

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.”

While it’s not shocking to hear Michaels make fatphobic comments about the body and well-being of a stranger under the guise of health consciousness, it is particularly out of line considering the violent racism and fatphobia that saturates so many of the conversations about Lizzo on the internet.

Despite the outrage at her comments, Michaels stands by what she said. And why wouldn’t she? After all, The Biggest Loser is coming back this spring, rebranding with a focus on “getting healthy” instead of “getting skinny”. Nice try Bob Harper, but slapping the words “self care” and “emotional support” on a show that is still primarily about encouraging contestants to lose a lot of weight very quickly isn’t fooling anyone. [Refinery29]

