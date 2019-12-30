The #Krashlyn Wedding Was Better Than Any Royal Wedding

I have gathered here today, two days after the nuptials of Ashlyn Harris and Alexandra Krieger, to fight anyone who doesn’t agree that their wedding wasn’t the sexiest, most important, and perfect wedding of this decade. On December 28 in Miami Florida, the two soccer stars were married at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, according to People. Krieger and Harris are teammates on the Orlando Pride as well as the Women’s National Team, where they first met in 2010. They’ve been a couple for nearly a decade. Their gorgeous Miami wedding was a who’s who of elite soccer players, including our Lord and Savior Megan Rapinoe, who walked in the procession as a member of Harris’s bridal party.



Advertisement

Also in attendance, according to the hours I spent tracking the social media accounts of various athletes over the weekend, were Sue Bird, Alex Morgan, Abby Wambach (THE GOAT), Allie Long, Merritt Mathias, Sydney Leroux Dwyer, and Crystal Dunn. Bury me in that friend group. Not to be outdone by Rapinoe flexing in her tuxedo, Harris wore a custom suit with shorts by Thom Browne while Krieger wore a fitted gown by Pronovias. In true Krashlyn style, the interior of the wedding cake was a perfectly layered rainbow sponge.

Screenshot : Instagram Screenshot : Instagram Screenshot : Instagram 1 / 3

At this moment in history, it’s hard to fathom how any other celebrity wedding could possibly compare to the marriage of these two talented, gorgeous elite athletes who have given so much to their sport. Earlier this year Krieger was honored for making her 100th appearance with the Women’s National Team during their successful bid for the World Cup. It was another beautiful milestone moment the couple was able to share and will hopefully be part of a long list of moments they have as they begin their lives together as newlyweds.