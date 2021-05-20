The Knives Are Out and They Are SNATCHED!

Image : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images )

I need everyone to take a second with me to count these knives I’m holding. I don’t know where they all came from but they’re here now and I need help figuring out what I’m going to do with them. Maybe I can donate them to that movie everyone is talking about: Knives Out 2?

Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter... reports... that Kate Hudson is yet another new addition to the hit Netflix Knives Out cinematic universe. She joins Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, and Daniel Craig. So many knives, dude!



Who knows, they might even cast one o f the Chrises next, or maybe bring back Ben Affleck’s ex-sort-of-girlfriend or one of those Avengers everyone is talking about. Hell, cast a Kardashian while they’re at it! Or maybe one of those TikTokers, like Addison Rae.



Thankfully, the casting news did warrant plenty of memes. This one is my favorite:



Lisa Rinna “talked” just a little bit about her daughter Amelia Hamlin’s relationship with enfant terrible Scott Disick, king of garbage and shitty garbage men. Here’s her take: “It is what it is!”

Advertisement