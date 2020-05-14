The Juicy Gossip From André Leon Talley's Memoir Is Rolling In

Image : Getty

André Leon Talley’s memoir drops next week, but you don’t have to wait for the juicy gossip because it’s already rolling in.

The former editor-at-large for Vogue, Talley’s book The Chiffon Trenches promises an up-close look at what it was like to work for the magazine in its golden era alongside Anna Wintour, who he says left him with “psychological scars.” Perhaps sensing the world’s collective need for good, vintage gossip, Talley pushed up the book’s publishing date. Bless him!

According to a review from The New York Times’s Vanessa Friedman, the book offers a glimpse at the power dynamics embedded in circles of supermodels, designers, and editors. The book seems rife with eccentric details, as Friedman writes:

Karl Lagerfeld was strapped to a bed as a child with leather restraints by his mother so he wouldn’t eat at night! Anna cut André out for being overweight and old (though she still invited him to her Chanel couture fittings)! Bianca Jagger traveled with custom-made Louis Vuitton hunting cases designed to hold grouse guns but long enough for her gowns! John Galliano demanded zebra rugs in his VIP dressing rooms at shows!

Friedman writes that Karl Lagerfeld also “cut off anyone who dared display weakness or need” and Anna Wintour wasn’t really into clothes, “power was her passion.” Honestly, I could have told you all of that, but it’s nice to have it confirmed, no? There may be a famine of gossip, but thankfully Talley is here to help.