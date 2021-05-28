The iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Was So Spectacularly Bad... Maybe It Was Good?

Joan Summers

Joan Summers
Doja Cat
Image: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Sometimes bad things actually look beautiful. Sometimes things that are expensive... are worse. The iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet was a perfect illustration of these incredibly simple concepts.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards were determined to make a big showing Thursday night, because of everything “currently going on in the world right now.” As such, viewers and journalists and photographers and even celebrities were all forced to sit through another dreary awards show, and an even more unfortunate red carpet showing.

Instead, I’d like to turn our attention to Doja Cat, who swung and missed in this bra and panty set loosely covered up by a long piece of fabric. I love Doja Cat’s fashion more than most other celebrities these days. But something happens to people when they step onto the carpet at off-brand music “awards” shows. Instead of effort, they just slap on whatever happens to be on hand, hence this gown—if I can even call it a gown. But I can’t really fault Doja or her stylists for it?

I mean, who even saw this look anyway, besides me and the handful of photographers present.

Charli D'Amelio
Image: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
Charli D'Amelio
Image: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Elsewhere on the carpet was Charli D’Amelio of the D’Amelio TikTok Dynasty. She wore a heart dress because... wait for it... social media, I bet. Get it? You “heart” her TikToks and now those hearts are on a dress for the “iHeart Radio” Awards. This look is fine. She has no obligation to look different and is also 17.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Image: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Of course, I’d be remiss not to mention everyone’s favorite horny Hot Topic teens, who took a break from snogging in the Spencer’s Gifts supply closet to get out of those employee uniforms and into sensible red carpet attire: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly! Look at these two. Aren’t they so in love? It’s almost aspirational how much they’ve committed to this bit.

It’s also a promising first look at the Edward Scissorhands remake, don’t you think?

Megan Thee Stallion
Image: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

There are bad outfits. There are so-bad-they’re-good outfits. Then there are outfits that sort of leave me blank in the face, too afraid to speak and paralyzed with self-doubt. Am I doing the right thing? Should I speak? Too bad, because today, those doubts have got the best of me, so I’ll just plop Megan Thee Stallion’s outfit here.

Ava Max
Image: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Ava Max is a person who exists and is also a pop star, allegedly. Ok. Hey, look! Those pants match the red carpet.

H.E.R.
Image: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

H.E.R. paid tribute to Elton John; I quite like how the outfit she’s wearing is a pared-down version of the outfit on her t-shirt. Clever!

Demi Lovato
Image: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Demi’s pantsuit is giving me Liza Minelli... it’s giving me Reno casino sojourn.

Lil Nas X
Image: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Lil Nas X wore gay pajamas, which actually make great formalwear in a pinch. I like it! I actually do. This kid could literally put anything on and it would look good and effortless. The Telfar bag, of course, is my favorite point of interest on this ensemble. I mean... I bet Lil Nas X didn’t even wait in a queue online for that bag. I bet Telfar just gave it to him!!!

Debby Ryan
Image: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Miss Debby Ryan... are you lost?

Doja Cat
Image: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

The night wasn’t a total bust for Doja Cat. This dress is actually quite good, and a perfect way to wash the palate of whatever it is we just witnessed. Thanks, Doja! I knew she would pull through.

