The Greatest Athlete of All Time Wins Another Title

Serena Williams Image : Getty

Serena Williams, famously the greatest athlete of all time, has won her first title since 2017. Williams, who won her last title at the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with her now two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia, secured a victory in the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday over fellow American Jessica Pegula.



This will be Williams’ 73rd win out of the 98 finals that she’s competed in, which really just means that she’s accomplished more in her thirty-eight years of life than most of us would were we to live four or five lifetimes longer.

In her never ending quest to be better, do better, and one up everyone including herself, Williams has also chosen to donate her $43,000 winnings to Australian bushfire relief (without asking for anything in return, which is a page some companies might want to consider taking out of Williams’ book). Additionally, Williams will join fellow tennis athletes Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer, among others, in a charity match to benefit the cause.

Williams will continue to compete, next in the Australian Open, which she elected not to participate in in 2018. Should she win, it would be her 24th major title. “You have to be your biggest cheerleader, especially if you’re feeling you’re not doing everything right” she said after her win Sunday, “or even if you are doing everything right but things aren’t working out for you.”