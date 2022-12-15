Former President Donald Trump teased on Truth Social that he would be making “a major announcement” on Thursday , December 15, exactly one month after launching his re-election bid. And the announcement turned out to be .......him selling digital cartoons of himself as a ripped superhero wearing the American flag as a cape for $99 each.



Trump described the “digital trading cards” as “very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting” (I truly can’t contain my excitement) and suggested people give them as Christmas gifts. The website says they are NFTs, and Trump is pathetically late to this trend. His wife released her own NFT photos more than nine months ago, on International Women’s Day, and those were stupid, too.

Trump wrote on Truth Social in what feels like an embarrassing new low for him : “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Go to collecttrumpcards.com/ & GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!”

There are more designs than Superman, including cowboy Trump, astronaut Trump, and football coach Trump. And because it wouldn’t be Trump without layers of grift, every card people buy enters them into a sweepstakes for a chance to win Trump-related prizes. (As with all sweeps, there is a also a way to enter without making a purchase). There is one guaranteed prize for anyone who buys 45 cards (a cool $4,455): Dinner with Trump at Mar-A-Lago.

By the way, new polling out this week showed Trump doing terribly with voters. A Quinnipiac University poll found “the lowest favorability rating he’s received among registered voters since July 2015.” Those numbers: just 31 percent favorable and 59 percent unfavorable. A CNN poll found basically the same numbers. That CNN poll also showed that 62 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents want the party to nominate someone else.



But hey, maybe this money can help him pay off some of his many, many legal bills.