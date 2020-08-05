The FBI Raided Jake Paul's House and Found Lots of Guns

Image : Getty

YouTuber Jake Paul has once again managed to cast himself in the glow of the national spotlight, this time because FBI agents seized multiple firearms from his Calabasas home. It’s annoying how good this will be for his brand.



According to ABC, the FBI executed a search warrant in a raid connected to the looting he was allegedly apart of at Fashion Place mall in Scottsdale, Arizona in May:

“‘The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020,’” the bureau said in a statement, adding that a search warrant was also executed in Las Vegas but no arrests were immediately planned. No other details were disclosed.

Helicopter footage over Paul’s home showed multiple firearms scattered around his property, including a long gun propped against a hot tub in his backyard. A little on-the-nose, but you can’t make this stuff up.

Last month, Paul got in trouble with local authorities for hosting a party in which guests were neither wearing masks nor social distancing. [ABC7]

Tony Okungbowa, aka DJ Tony, posted on Instagram about his time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and confirmed what scores of others have already said: Working there was toxic.

“I was on air talent from 2003-2006 and from 2007 -2013,” he wrote in the caption. “While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.” The caption is paired with a photo of early-aughts DJ Tony looking very snazzy as he works his turntable. And you know what, why not? This is America, where showing solidarity while setting a thirst trap is one of the few inalienable rights we have left. [Page Six]

