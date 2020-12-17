The Dumbasses Suspected of Plotting to Kidnap Gretchen Whitmer Allegedly Tried to Buy Supplies From the FBI

Image : Carlos Osorio ( AP )

Though it sounds like the plot of a political thriller, in October of this year six men were arrested on suspicion of plotting to abduct Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, after the FBI caught wind of a plan. The men involved—Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta—have now been indicted by a grand jury on a federal charge of conspiracy to kidnap.

Advertisement

The men, who allegedly planned to kidnap the governor in retaliation for covid-19 restrictions, reportedly requested $4,000 worth of explosives, unknowingly delivering their ask to an undercover FBI agent. (Whoops!) In October, the men met with the agent to hand over cash in exchange for the explosives they allegedly planned to use in the kidnapping attempt.

Michigan’s attorney general has filed a separate charge of supporting terrorist acts and possession of firearms for the six men plus two more accomplices. If the men facing federal charges are convicted they could face life in prison, where they will be forced to adhere to covid-19 restrictions until the end of time. [The Hill]

Advertisement

A man named Victor Gevers, a Dutch hacker, has successfully hacked into President Trump’s Twitter account for the second time. Did he use some sort of elaborate fast typing method to pull this off? Place a bug in Twitter’s servers before he found the right account to get into? Descend from the ceiling at Twitter HR and put a thumb drive into the main computer to copy thousands of people’s information? Nope, nothing fancy. He guessed the password. Both times.

In 2014 Gevers accessed Trump’s account for the first time by guessing the password “yourefired.” He hacked the account once more in October of 2020 by guessing the password was “maga2020!” after five attempts.

Although hacking is a crime in the Netherlands, Gevers was not charged because he met the threshold for proving he was an “ethical hacker.” Gevers was very forthcoming about his internet activity saying that he only did what he did to illustrate “vulnerabilities in the Internet” and not to wreak havoc which probably would have been more fun for the rest of us. [Washington Post]

Advertisement

Donald Trump has appointed Andrew H. Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani, to the Holocaust Memorial Council . Okay? [ Forbes

has appointed son of to the . Okay? [ Chris Christie is sorry to everyone that he used to be anti-mask. [ New York Post

is sorry to everyone that he used to be anti-mask. [ Russia has been banned from using its name, flag, and national anthem in the next two Olympics. [ ESPN

has been banned from using its name, flag, and national anthem in the next two Olympics. [ Joe Biden will nominate Michael Regan to head the EPA. Regan would be the first Black man to hold the position. [ New York Times

will nominate to head the EPA. Regan would be the first Black man to hold the position. [ For some reason no one can figure out, Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler’s mansion is worth $4 million less than it was when she went to bed last night. [ Daily Mail