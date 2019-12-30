The Decade's Most Infamous Scammers

In a decade of scammers, Malachi Love-Robinson (or “Dr. Love”) was particularly iconic. In 2018, the 18-year-old was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for pretending to be a doctor. For the record, though he didn’t have any medical training, he did have a doctorate from an online seminary school. It reportedly cost $29.95.
“I was a young kid that got overly ambitious and just said to hell with the rules and regulations,” said Love-Robinson during a 2018 interview from jail. “It’s always been my dream to be a physician.” I wouldn’t say I found Dr. Love’s Doogie-Howser-style fraud inspiring, but I have to give him credit for thinking outside the box.
‘Dr. Love’ is one of dozens who pushed the envelope for scamming over the past 10 years. In the video above, Jezebel staffers discuss the most memorable people who allegedly swindled, tricked, and conned their way through the decade.