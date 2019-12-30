The Decade's Most Infamous Scammers

In a decade of s cammers , Malachi Love-Robinson ( or “Dr. Love ”) wa s particularly iconic. In 2018, t he 18-year-old was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for pretending to be a doctor. For the record, though he didn’t have any medical training, he did have a doctorate from an online seminary school. It reportedly cost $29.95.

“I was a young kid that got overly ambitious and just said to hell with the rules and regulations, ” said Love-Robinson during a 2018 interview from jail. “It’s always been my dream to be a physician.” I wouldn’t say I found Dr. Love’s Doogie-Howser-style fraud inspiring, but I have to give him credit for thinking outside the box.

‘Dr. Love’ is one of dozens who pushed the envelope for scamming over the past 10 years . In the video above, Jezebel staffers discuss the most memorable people who allegedly swindled, tricked, and conned their way through the decade.