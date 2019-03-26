Image: Getty

By now, you’re certainly familiar with the dozens of rich people who’ve been charged in the alleged college admissions bribery scheme, including actors Felicity Huffman and Aunt Becky herself, Lori Loughlin, and her ungrateful influencer daughter Olivia Jade. But Operation Varsity Blues extends much further—at least 12 people have pleaded not guilty to their involvement in securing the rich, powerful, and uninterested a spot in America’s top-rated universities. Then, of course, are the 50 people who’ve been arrested so far, including 33 wealthy parents who allegedly paid to help their academically unexceptional children get into prestigious colleges.

As of Monday afternoon, Yale University has official rescinded the admission of one student whose family paid $1.2 million to Rick Singer, the scheme’s confessed orchestrator, who told prosecutors he helped the family manufacture false athletic endorsements from Yale women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith, CNN reports. Singer sent Meredith a check for $400,000 when the student was officially admitted and has pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy to defraud the US and obstruction of justice, and money laundering conspiracy. According to a criminal indictment, Meredith solicited bribes from a second student’s family as well.

It’s highly unlikely that Singer was involved with just one prospective student, and we already know Meredith’s situation goes deeper: the rich kid resignations are on their way.