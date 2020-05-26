The Celebrities Spent Memorial Day in Their Pools, Mostly

In the absence of travel, family gatherings or celebrations of any kind, it seems like most celebrities spent their Memorial Days luxuriating in their ample backyards. What must it be like to have a backyard pool? What must it be like to have a backyard?
Let’s live vicariously through some Instagrams. If you put your laptop on your legs for long enough, it can almost feel like you got a sunburn!
Here’s Miranda Kerr, enjoying a children’s book atop what looks like a hand-made world map:
Here’s Emma Roberts eating a bucket of chicken on a lawn:
Here’s Nina Dobrev in a pineapple in a lake:
Here’s Carrie Underwood near her pool, the lucky bitch:
Here’s Lizzo, enjoying her pool in style:
Here’s Sofia Vergara and a sweet little munchkin, which seems almost as good as having a pool:
And here’s Reese Witherspoon and some peanut butter:
Rick Ross has TWO diving boards, I am quaking with envy. Good form, though.