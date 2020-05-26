A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

The Celebrities Spent Memorial Day in Their Pools, Mostly

Lauren Evans
Filed to:memorial day
memorial daycelebrities
Save
Illustration for article titled The Celebrities Spent Memorial Day in Their Pools, Mostly
Screenshot: Rick Ross/Instagram

In the absence of travel, family gatherings or celebrations of any kind, it seems like most celebrities spent their Memorial Days luxuriating in their ample backyards. What must it be like to have a backyard pool? What must it be like to have a backyard?

Advertisement

Let’s live vicariously through some Instagrams. If you put your laptop on your legs for long enough, it can almost feel like you got a sunburn!

Here’s Miranda Kerr, enjoying a children’s book atop what looks like a hand-made world map:

Advertisement

Here’s Emma Roberts eating a bucket of chicken on a lawn:

Here’s Nina Dobrev in a pineapple in a lake:

Advertisement

Here’s Carrie Underwood near her pool, the lucky bitch:

Advertisement

Here’s Lizzo, enjoying her pool in style:

Advertisement

Here’s Sofia Vergara and a sweet little munchkin, which seems almost as good as having a pool:

Advertisement

And here’s Reese Witherspoon and some peanut butter:

Advertisement

Rick Ross has TWO diving boards, I am quaking with envy. Good form, though.

Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Gretchen Whitmer's Husband Blew It

Dear Fuck-Up: I’ve Been Lying to My Wife

Lana Del Rey Is Posting Through It

I Envy These Bolivian Orchestra Members Quarantining in a German Castle With Ghosts, Wolves