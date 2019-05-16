Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who is currently serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion in Otisville, New York, received a surprise visit from his fellow Jersey Shore family, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino. It’s a nice gesture, certainly nothing to write home about... save for Mike’s, uh, situation. Do you see his body? His out of control, super ripped, big-on-top, little-on-bottom prison bod? He is hitting those weights hard, damn. Good for him.
According to InTouch Weekly, he’s in there until September 13, 2019. How much more beefy can the guy get in that time? Guess we’ll just have to watch and find out.
I love updates on Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s influencer daughter Olivia Jade amid the ongoing college admissions scandal. Aunt Becky, her mom, and her fashion designer dad may be heading to jail soon but at least Olivia’s not letting it stop her from hitting up “the hotspot Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood” and leaving “around 2 a.m,” Page Six reports.
Judging by the photographs, she was joined by Vlog Squad YouTuber Matt King... and maybe some others? More paparazzi shots, please.
Michael Jackson’s kids Prince Jackson and Blanket Jackson are YouTubers now. According to Prince’s Instagram, it’s a movie review channel. First up: Avengers: Endgame.
Something about this feels deeply depressing to me?
- Paris Hilton told SiriusXM’s Nikki Glaser “My nickname is Ms. Blue Baller... I don’t want to give myself in that way. It’s so much hotter to not do it.” [Page Six]
- Prince Harry feels a “gap” raising the royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor without his mom, Princess Diana. [People]
- TLC’S T-Boz and Chilli have been offered spots on the Real Housewives of Atlanta a bunch of times but have never accepted a role. Why not? [Entertainment Tonight]
- Turning BTS into the Beatles is the best thing Stephen Colbert has ever done. [People]
- Logan Paul has come to James Charles’ aid in the ongoing YouTube drama with Tati Westbrook, which is probably bad news for James Charles. [Hollywood Life]