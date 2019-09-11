Image: AP

The judge who infamously sentenced Brock Turner to a mere six months for three counts of felony sexual assault has landed on his feet—as a high school tennis coach.

After his sentencing of Turner inspired national outrage, Aaron Persky was eventually recalled from his position as superior court judge in the 2018 California primaries. The San Jose Mercury News reported on his new gig:

In a statement Tuesday, the Fremont Union High School District confirmed Aaron Persky was hired to head the junior varsity girls tennis team at Lynbrook High School in San Jose. Persky applied for the open position over the summer and successfully completed all of the district’s hiring requirements, including a fingerprint background check. “He was a highly qualified applicant, having attended several tennis coaching clinics for youth and holds a high rating from the United States Tennis Association,” the statement said.

Persky expressed his concern for the “severe impact” harsher consequences might have on Turner, a competitive swimmer; “Emily Doe” at the center of the case wrote about the very real fallout she had actually faced in a powerful statement that went viral when it was later published on Buzzfeed. Doe recently came forward as Chanel Miller, and she has a memoir—Know My Name—coming on September 24.