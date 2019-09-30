Image: Getty

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have been getting married for longer than they’ve been dating, but finally, the big day, or at least one of them, is finally here! Here’s Hailey’s rehearsal dinner outfit, which for several moments I mistook for her actual wedding dress and now can’t undo the panic I feel.



Advertisement

The Biebers, who, again, are already married, are having their ceremony this evening at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. I am sure your timelines will be alive with photos soon enough, but for now, please take solace that Bieber’s rehearsal dress is made of something called “peace silk:”

Baldwin turned to designer Vivienne Westwood to create a custom corseted ivory mini dress made with organically-produced, eco-friendly and cruelty-free peace silk — which allows the silk butterfly to live beyond the cocoon, according to the brand — from Westwood’s couture collection.

Advertisement

I have no idea what that means, but good for Hailey for respecting the lives of silk butterflies, whatever those are. [People]

Well isn’t this a nice photo.



Advertisement

Remember when Apple was born and everyone lost their shit over her name, as though that were the most fucked up thing about the early aughts? HA.