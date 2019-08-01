Image: Getty

SURprise.

Stassi Schroeder, Vanderpump Rules star and once its lead villain/protagonist, is engaged to her boyfriend Beau Clark. This is great news, mostly because everyone on the show loves Beau and has endured years of watching Schroeder date morons on screen and off. I’m simply happy to have a grownup couple on Vanderpump that I wouldn’t immediately dismiss as “insufferable.”



According to People, Schroeder first broke the news Wednesday night on Instagram. She posted a goofy pic of the pair, her engagement ring very visible, with the caption, “OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle.”

Advertisement

Beau’s schmaltzy post arrived an hour later with the caption, “Sloppy Kisses 4 Life!” My heart is built of shards of glass, but even I can recognize that this is cute.

Advertisement

Please note the geo-tag of the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

In an Instagram Story that will absolutely expire soon, Stassi explains that the couple went to tour mausoleums “to see if I wanted to buy one.” Instead, Beau popped the question with a ring she described as being “straight out of Downton Abbey.” It’s the perfect setting for a woman obsessed with murder, and I can’t wait to see it in a later season.

Advertisement

According to Us Weekly, Stassi and Beau began dating February 2018. I look forward to whatever disturbing visuals await in their wedding ceremony. Perhaps a Halloween wedding?