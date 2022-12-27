The Dropout

The Dropout Episode 2, “Satori”: There are so many scenes that stick out when I think about the limited Hulu series about Elizabeth Holmes, the medical engineering con and girl boss. There’s the scene where a young Holmes chases a Stanford professor and begs her to take her ideas seriously. There’s the one where Holmes gets on a billionaire’s yacht to try and convince him to invest in Theranos, and ends up going batshit chanting, “I GET THE FUCKING MONEY!!!” There’s the deeply unsettling scene where Holmes rehearses her company’s phrases in a voice a full octave lower than her normal register in the hopes of getting male investors to trust and respect her. But nothing quite got me like the episode in which Holmes and her team are about to present a prototype of their machine—one that’s meant to run blood tests using just one drop of blood, hence revolutionizing modern medicine—to investors in Switzerland. No matter how hard they try, the machine simply won’t work.



That just doesn’t cut it for Holmes, who, in addition to possessing unchecked hubris, also doesn’t seem to have a drop of remorse in her body. Leading up to the presentation, Holmes runs a ruthless and seemingly never-ending trial session in her hotel room, wherein her workers are allowed to do little other than donate drops of their own blood to feed the machine until it finally works. Soon, the bed is covered in Kleenex tissues dotted with blood, everyone’s fingers pricked dry and slipping into borderline anemia. Miraculously, Holmes and her team do manage to fake the demo the next morning, but at what cost?

Yes, this episode drove home the fact that Holmes’ burgeoning monstrosity truly had no bounds, but it also harrowingly illuminated how much everyone else believed in the project, if not Holmes herself. My company can have my sweat and tears, but I draw the line at my literal blood. —Rodlyn-mae Banting