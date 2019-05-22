Image: Getty

Former Bachelor star Chris Soules was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident where a death occurred in 2017. He claimed he did not flee the scene, in which his pickup truck allegedly rear-ended a John Deere tractor, killing the tractor’s driver, 66-year-old veteran Kenneth Mosher. As of this week, his case was delayed and he was ordered to pay $2.5 million to Mosher’s family.

From court documents obtained by WeAreIowa.com:

“For the total consideration of $2,500,000.00, Nancy Mosher, Matthew Mosher, Michael Mosher, and the Estate of Kenneth Mosher (‘claimants’) hereby release and forever discharge Christopher Soules, Gary Soules, Linda Soules … from any and all liability whatsoever … arising out of an automobile accident that occurred on April 24, 2017.”

I wouldn’t call this justice for Mosher’s family, but it is certainly... something.

My favorite genre of gossip writing has got to be “Where are they now?” journalism, specifically for minor reality television stars from the early ‘00s. Imagine my delight when learning that Oh No They Didn’t! did a shallow dive into Tila Tequila’s whereabouts! Apparently she goes by Tornado Thien now. She has two kids and wants to release a gospel album. All of that is well and good until... I read that she’s an anti-vaxxer. Ugh.

At least she no longer appears to be a Nazi sympathizer? The bar is low.



