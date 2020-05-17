The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Says the N-Word, Apologizes

Image : via Getty

How it is that in the Year of Our Lord 2020 we’re still writing these ledes, I do not know, but here it is: Bachelorette Hannah Brown is very sorry for saying the N-word . Well then.

Advertisement

Variety reports that on Saturday night, Brown included the N-word in an Instagram Live rendition of DaBaby’s “Rockstar”. Later, she apologized in an Instagram story—“I really don’t think I said that word. I don’t think I said that word, but now I’m like, oh god. I’d never use that word. I’ve never called anybody that. We don’t say that word....So, you know what, I’m going to stay here, and y’all can think I said whatever I did or think I’m something I’m not, but I’m not that.”—but on Sunday she put out a more coherent response as an Instagram story.

I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse, and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt that I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.

Advertisement

Brown got called out by a number of Bachelor alumni, including Rachel Lindsay, who was the first black Bachelorette. Lindsay reportedly reached out to Brown and also put out a response on Instagram Live, per E! Online. Apparently, she told Brown to apologize on Instagram Live, but Brown did not:

“We have to hold people accountable for what they’re doing,” Lindsay said. “And I am so disheartened and upset by the people who are now in my comments, the people who are in my DM’s to take it easy [...] those are the same people who don’t look like me, who aren’t personally offended by that word, you should feel disgusted when you say that word. You should feel uncomfortable [...] That word has so much weight and history behind it. If you don’t know, please do yourself a favor and educate yourself on that word.”... ... “That word was used to make black people feel less than... it was used to make them feel inferior... and every time you use that word and you are not black, you give that word power, and that is why it is wrong. I don’t care if you are singing along to it in a song... Non-black people should not feel OK about saying that word. It’s wrong. You wouldn’t say it on TV. You wouldn’t say it in front of your black friends.”



So, yes, once again, 2020: Bachelorette Hannah Brown is very sorry for saying the N-word.