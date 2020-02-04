The Bachelor’s Victoria Fuller Loses Her Digital Cosmopolitan Cover for Modeling ‘White Lives Matter’ Clothing

Screenshot : ABC/The Bachelor

On Monday night, Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Pels posted a letter stating that her publication was pulling their forthcoming Bachelor digital cover after learning the contestant who won the opportunity in a televised challenge, Victoria Fuller, modeled in an ad campaign for a clothing brand that used “White Lives Matter” messaging. Entertainment Tonight reported that the shirt was actually for a Marlin Lives Matter organization to cease white and blue marlin overfishing, which used both “white lives matter” and “blue lives matter” slogans.



Cosmo maintains its decision. “In my view, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there,” Pels wrote. “both phrases and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic. Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color.”

Advertisement

However, photos of Fuller still exist on Cosmo’s website in a Q&A with this season’s Bachelor, Peter Weber. She and The Bachelor have yet to release a statement.

Fuller, as you may recall, is the contestant who scored a one-on-one date with Weber to the Cedar Point amusement park in last week’s episode. There, they were treated to a private concert by country singer Chase Rice—Fuller’s ex-boyfriend.

Read the full Cosmo letter here.