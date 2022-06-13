It’s been a tough few years for Broadway, as live theater weathered covid shutdowns and a stark drop in tourism. S o when the stars came out for Sunday’s Tony Awards, they were celebrating not only the nominated plays and performers, but also the industry’s resilience. The night’s big winners were A Strange Loop, which won Best Musical, and The Lehman Trilogy, which took home best play.

Transcending the theater world, Jennifer Hudson finally won the “T” in her EGOT (Emmy Grammy Oscar Tony) crown as one of the producers of A Strange Loop. With her win, the Dreamgirls star became a member of one of entertainment’s most exclusive clubs—one that only has just 16 other members.

Luckily, way more than 17 people strutted their stuff on the red carpet last night. Here were some of the most memorable looks.