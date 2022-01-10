Minus the fanfare of an audience, a red carpet, or really anyone caring, the 79th Golden Globe Awards went forward on Sunday night to the surprise of nearly everyone.



Advertisement

The chaotic and controversial awards show appeared to have one sole celebrity giving it any credence, Jamie Lee Curtis, as the myriad of winners were announced in bizarre tweets from the show’s official Twitter account. Curtis appeared virtually in a video posted on Twitter, where she declared her fealty to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She did not make mention of any of the HFPA’s serious issues with diversity, sexual assault, and more. “I am proud to be associated with them in this venture,” she shared gleefully.

As for the show’s official Twitter account, it was unclear if who ever was handling the tweets had ever even seen the shows or films being awarded. One prime example was the announcement that West Side Story had won Best Picture — Musical/Comedy. The tweet revealing that win initially read that “if laughter is the best medicine, [West Side Story] is the cure for what ails you.” Yes, the emotive musical where gangs of teenagers from varying ethnic backgrounds fight to the death is known for being absolutely side-splitting. T hat tweet has since been deleted.

The only redeeming moment of the entire non-event was Mj Rodriguez becoming the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globe, taking it home for her role as housemother and nurse Blanca on the FX show “Pose.” In a heartfelt Instagram post, Rodriguez wrote: “This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible.”

Congrats to Mj and Mj only!!!