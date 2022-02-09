All the way across the pond, the 2022 Brit Awards were broadcast streamed on YouTube on Tuesday night with looks that proved awards season is back in full swing.



Presented at the O2 Arena in London, the show had a plethora of performers including Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Sam Fender. Notably, Adele had plenty to be pleased about as she not only performed, but collected three awards and stirred up a whole lot of rumors about whether or not she’s engaged (???).

If you’re like us and really just care about what people wore more than what they won, let’s just skip the chatter and take a look at the looks.