The BET awards took place Sunday night, and host Taraji P. Henson wasted no time calling out the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

“You are damn right: It’s about damn time we step into our power,” Henson said, following Lizzo’s opening performance of “It’s About Damn Time.” “It is about time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman. It’s a sad day in America. … A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life, if she chooses to.”



Beyond Henson’s impassioned monologue, the show still delivered plenty of eye candy, stunning performances, and surprise guests—including the one and only Mariah Carey, who showed up to perform with rapper Latto, winner of Best New Artist.

Of course, BET Awards show is known for its bold, outlandish looks, and we could all use a little mindless fashion gazing in our lives right now. So without further ado, here are the best, brightest, and kookiest looks, plus Big Freedia, who nailed all three.