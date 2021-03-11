Texas Deserves Better Than Maybe-Governor Matthew McConaughey

Image : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Surprise surprise! Matthew McConaughey has made clear his intentions to run for governor of Texas, maybe.

CNN reports that he recently appeared on an episode of “The Balanced Voice” podcast, and said he is putting “true consideration” into a maybe election campaign, now that Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022, and asking himself: “What is my leadership role? [...] What’s my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into?

Acting really does things to the brain.



CNN also reports that in November, McConaughey told Hugh Hewitt of The Hugh Hewitt Show: “It would be up to the people more than it would me.”



Every single clip of the final season of KUWTK is more outlandish than the last. Here’s Kris Jenner openly weeping about the show’s finale to Real Housewives star Kyle Richards and The Morally Corrupt Faye Resnick. Crying is OK , that’s not the issue.



I think I am just completely bankrupt on sympathy for this family?



Of the decision to end it all:

“It is complicated and there’s all these different personalities and people and kids and grandkids and everybody and thinking, ‘What’s the right thing for everybody? And when’s the right moment?’ It’s been incredibly challenging and incredibly hard.”

There there, Kris!

New Emrata baby just dropped:

