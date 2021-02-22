Teresa Giudice Is Scared of Getting the Ax... Or Is She?

Image : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

Page Six reported on a rumor Sunday night, which soon trickled its way into the tabloids Monday: Teresa Giudice, iconic star of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, is “terrified” that she is going to get fired.



Something smells fishy.

The gossip outlet said that sources claimed the face of the franchise, and one of the most famous Real Housewives stars in human existence, is “being watched by the network and needed a story to stir the pot.” That story, it would appear, is a rumor from the recent premiere episode that castmate Jackie Goldschneider’s husband had cheated on her with unknown people at the local gym. The fight that ensued between the two women ended when Goldschneider proclaimed that Giudice’s daughter snorted cocaine at college, and Giudice screamed “cunt!” as she fled the scene.

Advertisement

Sources also told Page Six, “She has zero proof and made up the story because Bravo has been getting rid of original Housewives. [She’s] too expensive and they can filter through different women. She’s desperately trying to stay relevant.” By morning, the tabloids had repeated the rumor.



Now, there is certainly something to be said for Bravo’s latest stance about the “OG” Real Housewives. Vicki Gunvalson, NeNe Leakes, Lisa Vanderpump, and more have all been ousted—in one way or another—from their respective franchises. Further, Bethenny Frankel no longer appears on Real Housewives of New York, and there is barely a recognizable face on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills these days.



G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

But, like Frankel , Giudice holds the crown as America’s most infamous Real Housewife. After an explosive court battle in the shadow of the country’s worst recession, to a highly publicized stint in prison, to a deportation trial that spanned multiple years and seasons of the show... it’s safe to say that Giudice is a reality television institution. In many ways, as a critic and viewer alike, I see her as the sole reason Real Housewives of New Jersey still exists. It’s not that Bravo hasn’t backfilled behind her, or that she forces all prospective rivals off the air. (Although the Manzos and Lauritas might have something else to say about it.) It’s that, mired in her Trumpian ways, there is no force yet powerful enough to match her onscreen. Goldschneider maybe, who has since claimed the “cocaine” allegation was to illustrate a point about false rumors.



But in the meantime, there is only one Teresa Giudice. And with the Real Housewives franchises of yesteryear in more precarious a position than ever, I doubt she’s going anywhere, at least if she has anything to say about it.



Advertisement

So... um. Lucy Hale, star of Pretty Little Liars and one of those now- canceled cable television reboots, is apparently dating man- about- town Skeet Ulrich, who my mom thought was hot back in high school.

Advertisement

Photos circulated the internet today of the duo at Sweet Butter Cafe in Los Angeles. He leaned in close; she kissed his hand. It’s all very romantic, if this is the sort of thing one is into.

No word yet on if things are official between them. But for now, I only have to wonder: What, exactly, do they put in the water over at The CW? [ET]



Advertisement