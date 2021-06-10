Telfar and Uggs Collaborated With... The Real Housewives of Potomac???

Screenshot : Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac are modeling Telfar’s latest Uggs collaboration in an upcoming issue of InStyle. Yes! Everyone heard that correctly the first time. They’re trying to make Uggs happen... again.

On Instagram, Telfar and InStyle shared photos from the shoot, which featured familiar faces like Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, and Karen Huger . The snaps were... surprisingly good, all things considered. The majority of these women are not professional models, but what they lack in experience, they make up for in personality. I’d say they were the perfect fit!

Shock and awe aside, this is also not Telfar ’s first foray with The Real Housewives. On The Real Housewives of New York, the eponymous designer showed up to a party for Sonja Morgan, who modeled for the brand’s coveted bags in 2018, and sat awkwardly while all the women bickered around him. In a later season, Morgan even sported her Telfar bag on a trip to the Hamptons. (Or was it the Berkshires? Time fades my memory.)

The genius of Telfar’s marketing strategy has undeniably led to his purses’ modern ubiquity. The brand isn’t shy about where it shows off its wares , even in the musty and dusty corners of the pop culture hemisphere— like the back half of The Wendy Williams Show, after Hot Topics and the sponsored segments featuring discounted foot creams.



Just how wild The Real Housewives of Potomac crossover is remains to be seen. But if there’s anyone with the chops to make even Uggs trendy again, it’s Telfar Clemens. Check out the full photoshoot here.

