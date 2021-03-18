Teen Vogue Editor Resigns Before First Day of Work Over Past Racist and Homophobic Tweets

Image : Jason Kempin ( Getty Images )

On March 8, over 20 Teen Vogue staffers shared a message of solidarity and concern over newly hired e ditor-in-c hief Alexi McCammond’s past tweets exhibiting homophobic and anti-Asian sentiments. After weeks of internal struggle and seeming shows of support from top Conde Nast brass, McCammond has resigned.

The New York Times reports that while her first day of work was slated for March 24, McCammond has stepped down , a move supported by Chief People Officer Stan Duncan, who said in a statement:, “After speaking with Alexi this morning, we agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue.” Previously, McCammond had told staff that “those tweets aren’t who I am, but I understand that I have lost some of your trust, and will work doubly hard to earn it back.”



The Times also reports that Anna Wintour and other top executives at Conde Nast were aware of McCammond’s offensive tweets, which were posted in 2011 . Still, they pressed forward with her hiring, after consulting with “leaders of color” internally.

Most glaringly, however, was Conde Nast HR’s response to staffers’ complaints. According to sources who spoke with the Times:

The publication’s employees were reminded of a company policy requiring them to check with the communications team before making public statements. The staff members were also told they should keep their criticisms “in the family,” and they were left feeling they had little guidance on how to interact with their readers

With McCammond out, a top-editor position has once again opened up in the rising star of Conde Nast’s lineup, which has experienced high turnover in recent years, cycling through digital editorial director Philip Picardi, editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth, and her successor, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, who left the magazine to serve as editor-in-chief of The Cut in January.

It’s unclear at this time who, if any, will replace McCammond.

