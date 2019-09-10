A top-ranking teen swimmer from Anchorage’s Dimond High School was disqualified during a swim match because of her bathing suit riding up, a school-issued bathing suit that was identical to those worn by her teammates.

The Washington Post reports that an official ruled that the teenager’s swimsuit was exposing too much of her butt. So, a wedgie, something swimmers get all the time from their high-cut, standard swimsuits. And judging by the fact that she was the only swimmer disqualified and the only, in the words of a former swim coach from a nearby high school, mixed-race swimmer, the whole thing sounds like racist bullshit. ““If you do not like the way that swimsuits fit on these girls’ bodies then don’t look; they are minors, children, and no one should be looking at them anyway,” the swim coach, Lauren Langford, wrote in a blog post about the decision.

This is also not the first time this teenager has been targeted for her, again, school-issued swimsuit being “inappropriate.” The Washington Post reports that previously a parent took a photo of her backside and shared it with other parents to point out incorrect swimwear, which is disgusting. The teen girl’s mother has also been told by other parents that her daughters need to cover up for “the sake of their sons.” The incident echoes how high school dress codes imposed on girls often just read like plain old sexism. Dress codes in particular can often be wildly more restrictive for black girls because of how adults over-sexualize them and ban items like wraps and head scarves.

The Anchorage school district is reviewing the decision made by the referee, but seems like other parents and referees incapable of sexualizing teenage girls are the problem, not this swimmer.