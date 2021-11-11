One of my best friends sang Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted” at a high school talent show and I remember getting goosebumps. I was in a will he-won’t he commit situation at the time and every lyric seemed to ring exorbitantly true (“Please don’t be in love with someone else.”) In the lead-up to Red’s November 12th re-release, it seems I’m not alone. Despite the fact that “Enchanted” is not on Red, but exists as a track on 2010's Speak Now, the song is blowing up on TikTok. Fans are reveling in its poignant lyrics and timeless accuracy when describing a new crush.
Specifically, a lot of people are scream-singing the song from their showers or bathtubs and, honestly, same:
The song is apparently about the guy from Owl City, which some Taylor fans are not happy about (and haven’t been for awhile). Other fans are also taking pride in “knowing about” this tea and loving the song since it first came out:
I fall strongly into this OG camp of Swifties being that, every time I’ve found myself desperate for a new, elusive person’s love and affection these lines have rung so true: “There I was again tonight forcing laughter, faking smiles / Same old tired, lonely place / Walls of insincerity / Shifting eyes and vacancy vanished when I saw your face / All I can say is it was enchanting to meet you.”
For all of us who romanticize ourselves as a hobby, crushes become a kind of salvation, a white knight. I was so sad until you walked in. Taylor captures the emotional power of someone capturing your attention perfectly with these lyrics,
The song also just reentered the top 10 on Spotify this week, pretty much solidifying it as the ultimate crush anthem and I, for one, am so happy to see the track getting its well-deserved attention.
