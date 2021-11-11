One of my best friends sang Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted” at a high school talent show and I remember getting goosebumps. I was in a will he-won’t he commit situation at the time and every lyric seemed to ring exorbitantly true (“Please don’t be in love with someone else.”) In the lead-up to Red’s November 12th re-release, it seems I’m not alone. Despite the fact that “Enchanted” is not on Red, but exists as a track on 2010's Speak Now, the song is blowing up on TikTok. Fans are reveling in its poignant lyrics and timeless accuracy when describing a new crush.

Specifically, a lot of people are scream-singing the song from their showers or bathtubs and, honestly, same:

The song is apparently about the guy from Owl City, which some Taylor fans are not happy about ( and haven’t been for awhile). Other fans are also taking pride in “knowing about” this tea and loving the song since it first came out:

I fall strongly into this OG camp of Swifties bein g that, every time I’ve found myself desperate for a new, elusive person’s love and affection these lines have rung so true: “ There I was again tonight forcing laughter, faking smiles / Same old tired, lonely place / Walls of insincerity / Shifting eyes and vacancy vanished when I saw your face / All I can say is it was enchanting to meet you.”

For all of us who romanticize ourselves as a hobby, crushes become a kind of salvation, a white knight. I was so sad until you walked in. Taylor captures the emotional power of someone capturing your attention perfectly with these lyrics,

The song also just ree ntered the t op 10 on Spotify this week, pretty much solidifying it as the ultimate crush anthem and I, for one, am so happy to see the track getting its well-deserved attention.