I don’t imagine there’s much Taylor Swift could ask me to do that I wouldn’t, as she’s quite famous and I have an uncomfortable need to please everyone I meet, so I very much relate to this Prince William anecdote.

Advertisement

The royal revealed a little story about himself and Swift in an episode of Apple Fitness+ series “Time to Walk” on Monday, telling listeners it still leaves him “cringing.” Wills recalled an event at Buckingham Palace in 2013 where he was being “charming and interactive” with guests ahead of a performance. Noting that after the initial handshaking and introductions, he said he usually relaxes a bit from being “on, ” and, on this night, he was doing so while seated next to Swift while watching Bon Jovi perform.

Here’s what William says happened:

“I’m sat next to Taylor Swift. She’s on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there’s a pause, and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing.’”

The prince added that “t o this day, I still do not know what came over me, ” and that he’s still “cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in.”

“I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea ― I’ll follow you,’” he recalled, adding that “if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm and says, ’Come with me,′ you basically do what she says.”

G/O Media may get a commission save 10% 10% Off Gift Boxes at Chocotastery Treat someone sweet

Get them a gift they can eat with this exclusive 10% off promo code. Buy at Chocotastery Use the promo code Inventory10

To add further insult to cringe ry, Wills also admitted he had no idea what the words to Livin’ on a Prayer were. That alone is mortifying. How does a self-respecting grown ass man not know the lyrics to one of the most iconic ‘80s songs ever written? The world may never know.