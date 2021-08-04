The stars have aligned, the intention-setting rituals have been completed, and the manifestation crystals were fully charged when Taylor Swift was tapped to record a promotional video for Simone Biles’s return to the Olympics mat on Tuesday.

The video features a montage of Bile’s time in Tokyo narrated by Swift, who performs a dramatic voice-over detailing the many attributes of our hero. There might have been more to it, but at some point, I began weeping uncontrollably and probably missed some things.



While this video is essentially a commercial designed to get eyeballs on a cursed primetime airing of a cursed Olympics, it is still a touching moment of recognition that Biles has more than earned. She went into Tokyo with an expectation that she would be turning every apparatus she touched into a gold- medal moment, and things turned out differently. But lest anyone try to convince us otherwise, she’s still the GOAT. She deserves her melodramatic ad spot.

In response to the video and Swift’s involvement, Biles tweeted that she was crying, to which Swift replied, “I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you.”

This brief exchange is so wholesome it almost feels like it’s from a different planet. People being nice to each other on Twitter, in the year of our Lord 2021? Two very famous people appreciating each other’s work and not spiraling into some weird beef? I don’t trust it, but I certainly like it. If Biles and Swift are considering another collab, perhaps Biles might feature in one of Swift’s music videos for her re-recorded album Red? My vote is for “State of Grace” or “Everything Has Changed.”