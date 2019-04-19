Tati Gabrielle, a 23-year-old actor from San Francisco, is well versed in dressing fly. By day, she has a keen eye for detail and refined classics; as the vengeful witch Prudence on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, she’s used to wearing intricate vintage dresses in dark colors with a mysterious, feminine flair—a role that has helped her expand her personal style, too. “I get excited every time I walk into a fitting for Sabrina,” she says, “because I know they’re about to come with something fire.”

Last week, Gabrielle and Jezebel hit up Crossroads Thrift Store in Manhattan, New York, to talk about fashion and how Prudence’s contemporary witch look came together.