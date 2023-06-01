It’s a big week for women named Tara Reid—or, Reade. The latter has defected to Russia, and the other just nabbed a cover story for a magazine by the name of Mr. Warburton. That’s right, the star of Sharknado, American Pie, and—most importantly—Josie And The Pussycats, is back, baby!

Between weathering an onslaught of seriously offensive films and unshakeable body-shaming and public scrutiny regarding her appearance, it’s safe to say it’s been a tough two decades for the Y2K legend. Now, she’s shedding some light on why she thinks her film career didn’t exactly flourish the way she’d hoped. Her answer might surprise you.

“I’m not married, I don’t have kids…and I think, in Hollywood, if you don’t have kids or you’re not married, you’re judged,” Reid theorized to the magazine’s creator, Derek Warburton, per Page Six. “So they still think you’re that party girl from 40 years ago.”



Huh. Surely, one could name several women in Hollywood who were sidelined from certain roles—or forced to turn them down—because they became mothers, and certainly, the industry isn’t parent-friendly. T hough Reid’s performances aren’t winning any Academy Awards despite her notably admirable work ethic, it’s exceptionally bleak that she feels she never even got the same opportunities as those who aren’t just nominated, but hell, invited to the Academy Awards all because she didn’t succumb to societal norms.

“What if you can’t have kids or what if you don’t want to get married?” Reid goes on to prompt Warburton in the interview. “You can’t judge people on that anymore. And it’s the one thing that I think is really unfair about our society.” She’s not wrong!

Reid then noted the shift in the media’s narrative and public acceptance of women who choose to settle down and start procreating: “But all of a sudden, if you have a kid and you get married, ‘Oh she grew up, she’s great.’” Should one require examples, look no further than Reid’s reformed party posse who’ve somehow managed to become more than the butt of America’s jokes: Paris Hilton, Lindsey Lohan, etc., etc.

“If it’s meant to happen, it will happen but you can’t keep dragging people’s face in it,” Reid asserted. “Like get over it, there are other things to talk about.”



Yeah! And if it were up to me, I say we start with this iconic fight with Jenny McCarthy circa 2016, or, hey, a potential Reidaissance in 2023.

