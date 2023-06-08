There’s nary a Real Housewife that boasts more quotable comebacks than Tamra Judge, an O.G. of the O.C. There’s, “You’re psychotic, Jesus Jugs,” circa season seven; “Listen, Kentucky Fried Titties,” during season nine; and finally, “That’s my opinion,” bellowed in an octave detected only by bats at the latter season’s reunion. Now, following a two-year hiatus, Judge has returned and, according to her co-stars, is more “lit” than ever.

“I come back a little aggressive this year,” Judge said of her return to the Real Housewives of Orange County, in an interview with Jezebel. Per reports, season 17 sees the Bravolebrity reconciling with old friends (Shannon Storms Beador), welcoming new friends (franchise firsts, Taylor Armstrong and Jennifer Pedranti), and, true to form, going head-to-head with “fake” ones (Heather Dubrow).

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 | RHOC Sneak Peek Trailer | Bravo

“I was on high alert the entire time,” Judge said of her mindset this season, which premiered June 7. “And then, of course, we did a lot of Housewife events, like probably one a week for months. So, I was always expecting a fallout. I was like, ‘You don’t really like me... You don’t really want me back... You’re just being nice because you’re afraid of me.’”

Are her co-stars afraid of Judge this season? In short, kind of. “I think people are afraid of the truth, and I’m a truth-teller,” Judge said. “I call people out on what I see and they don’t like that.”

One of those cast mates might be Heather Dubrow, whom Judge told Page Six was “shitty” to her this season. However, Judge is more mum on the current status of their relationship. “Well, it’s not great. It’s not horrible, but it’s not great,” Judge said. “I mean, I don’t hate her. But I’m disappointed in her.”

Meanwhile, Judge has kinder words for Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, aka the originators of #Scandoval: “Let’s face it, everyone in that cast has slept with somebody. They’re human beings.” However, other Housewives—namely Real Housewife of New Jersey Teresa Giudice—best steer clear. When I ask her about a recent feud with Giudice, specifically how swiftly she came for her, Judge answered succinctly: “I put her down. Not today, forehead.” She also offered a warning for Giudice’s new marriage to Luis Ruelas, whom viewers and cast mates alike are keeping an eye on.

“I worry that Luis is Teresa’s demise. That’s my biggest concern,” Judge said.

Despite a history of controversies and fake (and fearful) friends, Judge told Jezebel she wasn’t all that reticent about returning to the Bravoverse. In fact, she went so far as to liken the Housewives franchise to a toxic ex... the kind that breaks your heart, but then one day calls out of the blue.

“I went through the whole mourning process,” Judge recalled of not being asked back after season 14. “I had all the emotions... but I got over it. Life was going on and I had a different direction. Then, they called me back, and like, every good ex that fucks, I thought, ‘Yay! OK, I want to go back!’ Then, I started thinking, ‘Wait a minute, I just got over the fact that they dumped me, now I’m going back to them?’” Judge was joking...mostly.

“I’ve never really held anything back from the camera. I’ve always been really honest, and I just come back exactly how I left.”