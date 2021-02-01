T.I. and Tiny Deny Allegations That They Sexually Abused Women Together

Photo : Mark Ralston/AFP ( Getty Images )

T.I. and his wife Tiny have issued a statement denying allegations that they abused and sexually coerced more than two dozen women in their home.

The allegations were made by a woman named Sabrina Peterson, who posted conversations she had with the women via direct message, detailing a pattern of predation and coercion T.I. and Tiny—known legally as Clifford and Tameka Harris—allegedly perpetrated together. According to their accounts, the couple would pressure women to take drugs upon entering their home, undress, and have sex with them or with other people.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” a spokesperson for the couple told Vulture. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”



Days before sharing other women’s allegations on Instagram, Peterson accused Harris of putting a gun to her head when they got into an argument at a birthday party for his daughter in 2009. She told Insider that the singer told her, “Bitch, I’ll kill you” before the situation de-escalated. In some of the years since, Peterson said she maintained an amicable relationship with Harris, attending family events where he was present. Tiny defended Harris in an Instagram post featuring T.I. and two children she claimed to be Peterson’s, writing, “He was just uncle 2 years ago … Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back?”

Peterson said she waited until now to come forward with her allegations because she felt that the celebration of Harris as an artist and celebrity was incongruous with her and other women’s experiences with him.

“I’m kind of getting tired of like, officials holding him up in high regard and me knowing that the magnitude of what he’s done to women,” she said. “The magnitude of how he treats women.”

Peterson has said she’s retained a lawyer and intends to file a lawsuit against the Harrises.